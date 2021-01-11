Khabib Nurmagomedov loves his football, but is the UFC superstar any good at the sport?

A huge fan of Real Madrid, the Russian recently took participated in a football match in Dubai alongside the former Los Blancos and AC Milan midfielder Clarence Seedorf.

Khabib posted a photo of himself and Seedorf on Twitter and revealed that the ex-Netherlands international was his late father’s favourite footballer.

Seedorf, one of the best midfielders of his era, played for Real Madrid between 1996-1999.

He retired in 2014, following a spell with Brazilian outfit Botafogo, but still keeps himself in top physical condition. The 44-year-old has featured in various charity football matches in recent years, including Soccer Aid, and always manages to stand out.

But how good is Khabib at football?

Well, a clip from the football match in Dubai is currently going viral on social media.

It shows the 29-0 UFC icon demonstrating an impressive turn of pace to burst past an opponent on the left-wing.

Watch it here…

That brought back memories of Gareth Bale’s famous solo goal against Barcelona in the 2014 Copa del Rey final.

Okay, so that may have been slightly sarcastic. It’s fair to say the guy Khabib breezed past wasn’t *quite* as quick as Marc Bartra.

But to run that fast while wearing UFC/Reebok shorts and Asics running trainers surely deserves respect.

Here’s some of the best reaction to Khabib showing off his pace…

Khabib and Seedorf were in action against Turkish chef Burak Özdemir, aka CZNBurak, in an eleven-a-side game.

This video shows some of the game’s highlights…

Khabib clearly enjoyed himself. Perhaps he’ll do a Usain Bolt and have a crack at turning pro.

This video suggests he might stand a better chance than Bolt…

What a strike!

