Vince McMahon's XFL project didn't quite get off the ground in 2020.

The football league - which was rebooted in 2018 - played for five weeks in its inaugural season before it was gradually curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On April 13, the league filed for bankruptcy, having told all employees that they would be terminated three days earlier.

Shortly following that announcement, XFL commissioner Oliver Luck personally sued McMahon for wrongful termination, starting a lawsuit against his former boss.

However, USA Today are reporting that McMahon filed a countersuit this past week.

It claims: "Luck defied his orders when it came to hiring league personnel and said the former commissioner essentially abandoned his duties when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the league to suspend play in mid-March, five weeks into its first season."

According to NoDQ, one of the issues between McMahon and Luck regarded the potential signing of Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL star Johnny Manziel.

The lawsuit exhibits include a text message exchange between the pair and it reveals exactly how Vince felt about signing the controversial player to the XFL.

"How long R U going to play this game Oliver? U know there is NO CHANCE IN HELL for Manziel to play for us. I will not change my mind. So what’s Ur plan??"

You can see the text message below:

Luck then responded by saying: "Vince - we have no intention of signing him, none whatsoever. We’re just milking the story to stay in the news.

"I'm happy to categorically rule him out but both Jeffrey and I think it is worthwhile to milk it until the showcases are finished. At that point we can say he doesn’t fit into our plans."

Given McMahon's explosive text, it seems the XFL was never actually interested in signing Manziel.

But it's still funny to see him use one of his WWE catchphrases during a serious business discussion.

