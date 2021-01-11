Cristiano Ronaldo made history during Juventus vs Sassuolo on Sunday night.

The serial Ballon d'Or winner picked up the umpteenth record of his astonishing resumé by equalling Josef Bican as the most prolific goalscorer in the history of the beautiful game.

Ronaldo's second goal during the 3-1 Serie A victory elevated him to 759 strikes in his professional career, which sees him tower above fellow legends like Romario and Pele.

Ronaldo makes history

It's now inevitable that Ronaldo will score in the coming games to make the record his own and only time will tell whether Barcelona's Lionel Messi will be able to overhaul the incredible figure.

Nevertheless, Ronaldo has earned himself a pat on the back, consolidating his place alongside the greatest goalscorers in each traditional position on a football pitch.

Yes, that's right, while Ronaldo might reign over everyone in terms of goals, we can't take away from the achievements of players who have been prolific from different areas of the pitch.

Record scorer in every position

And using data from The Sun, we're able to identify the sport's most lethal player in history from every broad position ranging from centre-forwards to, yes that's right, goalkeepers.

So, without further ado, check out the goal-scoring freaks from those who made a living out of penalty-box poaching to those who had an uncanny knack for scoring when they didn't even need it.

Goalkeeper - Rogerio Ceni (131 goals)

Let's all take a moment to realise that Ceni scored 47 goals in three seasons during his pomp, outscoring the most prolific full-backs in history with his lethality from set-pieces in Brazil.

Centre-back - Ronald Koeman (253 goals)

Koeman defied logic to notch 26(!?) goals during his penultimate year at PSV Eindhoven, before reaching double figures every season for Barcelona, including a Champions League final winner.

Right-back - Graham Alexander (107 goals)

Ok, yes, Alexander only ever played in the Premier League for one season, but that solitary year did see him find the net eight times for Burnley and he also reached double figures twice at Preston.

Left-back - Paul Breitner (113 goals)

Aside from being just one of four players to score in multiple World Cup finals, Breitner was prolific at club level, too, scoring a remarkable 57 goals in the space of just four seasons at Bayern Munich.

Right/central midfielder - Frank Lampard (274 goals)

Lampard's finishing excellence, which peaked with 27 goals in 2009/10, saw him become Chelsea's all-time record goalscorer and the most prolific midfielder in Premier League history.

Left-midfield - John Wark (223 goals)

Imagine scoring 36 goals from out wide. Well, that's exactly what Wark did during the 1980/81 season at Ipswich Town, before attracting Liverpool's interest with two more 20-goal campaigns.

Winger - Cristiano Ronaldo (759 goals)

Insane. Ronaldo is on course to break every marker in his wake, boasting an insane 450 goals in just 438 for Real Madrid and closing in on Ali Daei's international scoring record of 109 strikes.

Striker - Josef Bican (759 goals)

Ah yes, the man that Ronaldo will inevitably overtake in the coming weeks mustered his tally in just 493 matches and actually has a mind-boggling total of 1468 unofficial goals to his name.

Deadliest line-up ever

It's bonkers to think that someone has scored over 100 goals in each one of these positions.

As much as Ronaldo and Bican have rightfully earned themselves a round of applause with more than 750 goals apiece, it's the prolific defenders that take our breath away the most.

Besides, it's hard to imagine the beautiful game every producing players like Ceni and Koeman ever again due to both the evolution of the sport as well as their once-in-a-lifetime talents.

And considering goals are the most important currency in football, you could even argue that these net-rippling superstars are, in their own special way, the greatest line-up the sport has ever seen.

