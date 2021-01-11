Sheffield Wednesday manager news: Slow approach adopted

It's certainly been an eventful season for Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri.

Searching for his third manager already after a publically criticising the sacked Tony Pulis, plenty of names have been linked with the vacant job at Hillsborough.

However, according to The Sun's Alan Nixon, there is little need to rush at the moment.

Last week reports surfaced claiming the Owls were closing in a move for an out-of-work boss from outside of the country in an effort to install a quick-fire replacement for Pulis.

However, it seems the recent upturn in results has calmed the need to rush into anything.

Indeed, Wednesday have won all three games since Pulis departed, as well as his final game in charge, injecting some life into an otherwise fairly bleak campaign.

As a result, Nixon believes Chansiri is going through the process to find a new boss 'slowly'.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Chansiri's decisions may not have always proven hugely popular but, on this occasion, he appears to be right.

Pulis' sacking spoke to an ill-thought-out move, with Dean Jones of the Touchline Talk Podcast recently offering his bemusement at the idea no background checks on how the Welshman operates were done.

Out of the relegation zone for now at least, things look as stable as they can be for Wednesday at the moment.

With stability proving a precious commodity for the club at times, it must be taken advantage of.

Using this time to find the right candidate for the job and not rush into another disappointing appointment is perhaps the best thing fans can ask for right now.

