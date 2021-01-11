Derby County latest news: Positive updates emerge

There were mitigating factors of course but Derby County's loss to Chorley in the FA Cup was another bleak day in an awful season so far.

However, according to the Derby Telegraph, problems off the field at least could soon be cleared up.

Indeed, they claim a takeover is finally set to go through, potentially sparking a positive chain reaction.

According to the report, funds to buy the club will soon be sent through to the relevant lawyers and - when that happens - a deal will finally be complete.

Should that be the case, interim coach Wayne Rooney is reportedly set to be named their manager on a full-time basis.

Promisingly, that could also open the chance to strengthen in the transfer market, something the club have been unable to do amid the state of limbo they've been in.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Rooney's hard work has paid off.

The Daily Mail claimed Derby players were happy with how he'd brought things back to basics in training and, while that approach may not be the most expansive, it has largely stopped the rot.

Since he took full control, the Rams have lost just twice in nine league games, conceding only four goals.

The new owners were understood to want a manager with promotion experience after the departure of Phillip Cocu but, frankly, the situation Derby are in doesn't exactly lend itself to attracting that calibre of boss.

Though the fight towards the bottom of the Championship remains on, affording Rooney the chance to develop this squad even further seems like a good idea considering his impact so far.

It's the least he deserves.

