Do you remember Hachim Mastour?

The Moroccan became a YouTube sensation when a compilation video of the youngster went viral. He scored five goals in the Ielasi Memorial tournament and almost every club in Europe was interested in him.

Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester City and Real Madrid were all wanting to sign the 14-year-old.

He had the world at his feet.

However, AC Milan won the race and paid €500,000 for the then 14-year-old.

He was a worldwide star and, shortly afterwards, he performed in a skills video alongside Neymar for Red Bull and Nike.

The video has been watched more than 10 million times.

At the age of 15, Milan manager Clarence Seedorf named Mastour on the bench and it looked as though he would soon become a first-team regular. He also made his debut for Morocco at the age of 16 - his only appearance for his national side.

At the start of the 2015/16 season, he was loaned to Spanish side Malaga. However, after making just one substitute appearance for the first-team all season, Malaga cut his loan spell short and gave him back to Milan at the end of the campaign.

The following season, he was shipped out on loan to Dutch side PEC Zwolle. Upon signing him, the club’s technical director Gerard Nijkamp said: “With Hachim we get a talented player in the group, who needs a platform to develop further.

"The fact that as a 15-year-old player he was already on the bench at AC Milan says enough about his technical skills, but talent also needs playing time to take the next step.

"We are giving Hachim the opportunity to continue playing in the spotlight with us."

Once again, it didn’t quite work out for Mastour and he only played six times all season.

A move to Greece on a free transfer followed as he joined Lamia in the Super League. Six appearances later, his contract was terminated after he was reported absent.

There was only one club who could save his failing career - Reggina. He made one appearance last season as his boyhood club were promoted to Serie B.

Now, aged 22, he is very much playing a bit-part role in Italy’s second-tier making 11 appearances in all competitions - mainly from the substitutes bench.

Eight years on from being tracked by all the biggest clubs in Europe, Mastour is barely getting a look in for a second-tier side.

It’s just yet another example that you can have all the potential in the world but making it at the very highest level is far from guaranteed.

