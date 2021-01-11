WWE legends were out in force on RAW last week.

The likes of Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Goldberg and Torrie Wilson all made special appearances to kick-off 2021.

Stacking his show full of iconic stars was a masterstroke from Vince McMahon too, with RAW posting its highest ratings since the start of the pandemic almost one year ago.

But not everybody was happy to see the legends return.

During an appearance on RAW Talk after the main show, RETRIBUTION leader Mustafa Ali hit out at the likes of Hogan and Goldberg for stealing the opportunities of younger guys.

"A night like tonight is exactly what is wrong with this company," he said.

"Three hours [for] guys that can barely walk? I am not bewildered, I know exactly that the generation before me paved the way but when the hell are you going to let me walk on that path?

"Guys like Drew Gulak, Akira Tozawa, myself, all of RETRIBUTION not on the show, why? Because we need to hear whatcha gonna do brother again for the seventh millionth time."

RAW Talk host Charly Caruso then said that the legends got cheered on the show, which led to Ali pointing out that the noise inside the ThunderDome is piped in.

"They pumped them in really good for them, huh, they were cheering. I’m sure they were," he continued.

"Why don’t you give us a chance? People that can contribute to this business and further this company but no, let’s push them all aside and give three hours to people that can barely walk."

After clips of Ali's outburst went viral, the RAW star took to social media to suggest that he might be facing some 'backstage heat' for his actions.

"We don’t know if we can give you a live mic again," he tweeted, suggesting that WWE might no longer trust him on TV.

Of course, this is almost certainly a work. Clips of Ali's appearance on RAW Talk wouldn't have been shared so widely if the company wanted to silence him.

Still, it's great to see a top star blurring the lines between a work and a shoot. CM Punk eat your heart out...

1 of 20 Who won the 2020 Royal Rumble? Roman Reigns Drew McIntyre Seth Rollins Kevin Owens

News Now - Sport News