Man United transfer news: Fabrizio Romano gives update on Max Aarons and Boubakary Soumare

The established transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Manchester United's reported interest in Max Aarons and Boubakary Soumare.

United have been linked with a move for a new right-back in recent weeks to provide a more dynamic, forward-thinking alternative to Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Norwich City's Max Aarons, who was one of the club's outstanding performers in their 2019/20 Premier League season, has been cited as a target for the Red Devils.

Rumours linking the club with a new central midfielder have also been intensifying in recent days, particularly in regard to a potential move for Boubakary Soumare.

And now Romano, the industry's go-to man during the transfer window, has provided some insight into United's interest in Soumare and Aarons.

Indeed, the respected journalist has confirmed some insightful details via his Twitter account, revealing Lille's €35m asking price amongst a number of important snippets of information.

United have scouted both Aarons and Soumare according to Romano but January deals for either player do not appear to be in the pipeline.

And judging by the tone of the tweet, it seems unlikely that United will be moving for Soumare before the January deadline has passed.

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

United fans should be pleased to learn of their club's concrete interest in both of these players - and Aarons in particular.

The 21-year-old is a fantastic homegrown talent with plenty of scope for development, and he offers a markedly different option to Wan-Bissaka.

A natural on the front foot, Aarons could blossom into the type of all-action full-back United have been crying out for on the right side of their defence this season.

Soumare, on the other hand, is an intriguing option. At 21 he's one of the brightest talents in Ligue 1, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is relatively well stocked for options in central midfield with Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic and Fred all capable of slotting into a deep-lying role.

Given his €35m valuation, it's easy to see why United are in no rush to complete a deal this month.

News Now - Sport News