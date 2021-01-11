The Premier League is revered by many football fans as the best league in the world.

England's top-flight is celebrated for its penchant for upsets and unpredictability with the 2020/21 season proving a prime example with the league table bunched up for maximum drama.

You really get the feeling that three-quarters of the table has an outside chance at qualifying for Europe this season, while the title race is the most entertaining it's been in years.

Premier League drama

However, even when the Premier League plods through one of its quieter campaigns, you can guarantee that millions of fans will still be lapping it up out of their love for the game alone.

That being said, it goes without saying that specific teams make for better viewing than others and supporters would be lying to you if they said they didn't have a soft spot for certain clubs.

After all, clubs who hoof the ball long tend to inspire eye-rolling from neutral fans whereas attacking and swashbuckling teams usually put plenty of bums on seats.

Most loved and hated clubs

Well, hold that thought, because we decided to use Transfermarkt's popularity tool to see how all 20 Premier League clubs ranked by how much fans either love them or hate them.

By randomising two clubs against each other and asking the user who'd they want to win, they have been able to collect a large data-set revealing the clubs that are the most and least loved.

Intrigued, right? Well, we won't hold the results back any longer, so check out how all the votes averaged out down below to see who the Premier League's most adored and hated clubs are.

20. Burnley - 33%

19. West Bromwich Albion - 34%

18. Manchester City - 36%

17. Brighton & Hove Albion - 40%

16. Crystal Palace - 43%

15. Fulham - 43%

14. Chelsea - 44%

13. Sheffield United - 44%

12. Aston Villa - 45%

11. West Ham United - 48%

10. Manchester United - 52%

9. Newcastle United - 53%

8. Everton - 54%

7. Southampton - 54%

6. Tottenham Hotspur - 56%

5. Leeds United - 58%

4. Arsenal - 56%

3. Leicester City - 60%

2. Wolverhampton Wanderers - 60%

1. Liverpool - 68%

Surprise winners: Liverpool

Don't worry, you're not alone in being surprised to see Liverpool take the gold medal considering how many fans were desperate for them to miss out on the Premier League title last season.

But clearly Kopites are more active on Transfermarkt than their north-west rivals United who, more understandably, seem to have been evened out in mid-table by their fans and hates respectively.

However, English football's giants aside, it makes sense that the pretty likeable and entertaining duo of Wolves and Leicester are rewarded near the top.

And while we could make a joke about Arsenal finishing fourth, the ship has probably sailed with that gag considering Mikel Arteta would bite your arm off for a Champions League finish.

Meanwhile, it's clear that Sean Dyche and Sam Allardyce's football hasn't been rubbing off well on fans, while City and Chelsea's big-money spending probably hasn't done their position any good.

But regardless of what the league's supports think as a whole, each and every club has their own set of loyal and passionate fans and the Premier League just hasn't felt the same without them all.

