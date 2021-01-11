Rangers transfer news: Blackpool could outbid club in transfer chase

Having offered Leon Balogun a route out of crisis club Wigan Athletic, Rangers have been linked with trying to capture lightning in a bottle twice.

Indeed, the Nigerian international has formed a major part of Steven Gerrard's defence since moving to Ibrox - starting eleven league games - and a former teammate of his has been suggested as potentially following the same path.

However, according to The Sun's Alan Nixon, the Gers' offer may be trumped by an outfit in League One.

Speaking on the reports linking Kyle Joseph with a move to Glasgow, Nixon hinted that Blackpool were in fact currently the best offer on the table, to Wigan at least.

Both Rangers and Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur have been touted as potential landing spots for the Scotland U21 striker who has bagged four goals so far this season.

Out of contract in the summer, Rangers were said to have been planning a pre-contract agreement to bring him to the club (according to yesterday's print edition of The Sun page 58).

However, replying to a fan's question on Twitter, Nixon revealed the Tangerine's reported offer for the player was the best option to Wigan at the moment, given they would receive a transfer fee.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

The situation is looking somewhat like a poker game.

Frankly, there is no real need to try and sign Joseph now and potentially enter a bidding war when the 19-year-old can leave for free at the end of the season.

As Nixon says himself, the decision will be down to Joseph and surely the chance to join one of the biggest teams in Scotland seemingly destined to win their first league title in years is a more tempting prospect than moving to Blackpool, with all due respect.

A number of players have cited the Gerrard factor as a reason to join Rangers, so perhaps they could lean on that in order to secure his services.

News Now - Sport News