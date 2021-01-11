Aston Villa transfer news: Championship target valued at £50m

Much was made about Aston Villa's spending last season as Dean Smith initially struggled to translate off-field investment into on-pitch success.

However, any suggestion the Midlands giants were 'doing a Fulham' now look vastly wide of the mark as Villa sit three points off the top four roughly halfway into the 2020/21 campaign.

So, recent links with a move for Bournemouth's David Brooks would have only added to the excitement.

A hugely promising player, the Welshman burst onto the Premier League scene with the Cherries back in the 2018/19 season by scoring seven times and registering a further five assists.

While last year was blighted by injury, the 23-year-old has returned to form this time around, scoring three times and laying on five assists in 16 Championship outings as Bournemouth plot an instant return to the Premier League.

Still, as exciting a prospect as he is, The Sun's Alan Nixon has moved to pour cold water on the notion of him moving to Villa Park.

Answering a fan's question on Twitter yesterday, he revealed Bournemouth valued Brooks at a whopping £50m suggesting that, in other words, he simply wasn't for sale.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

It's easy to see why Villa would be keen on Brooks.

Indeed, with Trézéguet linked with a move to Turkey, the Wales international would be a quick-fire replacement for the Egyptian on the right-hand side of the attack.

While the fact Brooks is playing Championship football must be considered, WhoScored note he is averaging more in the way of key passes per game (1.4 to 1) as well as winning more fouls over the same period (1.5 to 0.6).

Still, with Bournemouth seemingly under no great financial pressure to sell at the moment as a return to the Premier League at the first attempt looks like an increasing possibility, they are well-placed to price Villa out of a move in this window at least.

News Now - Sport News