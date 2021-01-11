Leeds United have been very good at times this season.

Under Marcelo Bielsa, the west Yorkshire outfit have taken the Premier League by storm.

They've played with no fear and they've been praised for their attacking intentions.

Bielsa has full belief in his tactics and rarely changes them, regardless of the opposition.

However, their gung-ho style mean they have been on the other end of a few hammerings this campaign.

And that happened again on Sunday afternoon in their FA Cup third round clash against League Two outfit, Crawley.

Incredibly, Leeds were smashed 3-0 in what was the shock of the round.

That was despite Bielsa fielding a number of their top stars, including Kalvin Philips and Rodrigo.

To make the result even more embarrassing, Crawley subbed on reality star Mark Wright, 33, for his debut in the closing stages.

On the back of that result, talkSPORT presenter Adrian Durham has absolutely hammered Leeds and Bielsa.

Durham has gone as far as calling for Bielsa to resign, which is an extraordinary claim.

"We need to talk about Crawley 3-0 Leeds, which I thought was an absolute disgrace by Leeds' point of view," he started.

"Crawley played some great football, scored some good goals. Credit to them. Absolutely credit to them.

"But I thought it was an incredible series of errors from Bielsa. And I know fans love him. But this is one of those where if you take a beating, a manager should offer to resign.

"Bielsa should offer to resign. Because he's taken a Premier League side to a side that's sixth in League Two and they've been beaten 3-0. It could have been more. Leeds were an absolute disgrace.

"They had two efforts on target so even if they had stuck them in they would still be out of the FA Cup. Why he played Casilla, I don't know. I think that's insulting Crawley. He's played two games since February.

"They brought on an 18-year-old and a 20-year-old at half-time for two senior centre-backs. What is he even thinking about there?

"And no [Patrick] Bamford up top. So how are they meant to core any goals?

"I don't expect his offer to resign to be accepted for one minute. But for me that will be the decent thing to do.

"You bring Mark Wright on. That is Crawley taking the mickey out of Leeds. That is laughing at Leeds.

To go out to the team 6th in League Two in the manner they did is totally unacceptable. There should be an apology."

Wow. Durham has not held back one bit.

