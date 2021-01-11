FA Cup draw: Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal learn 4th and 5th round opponents
The Premier League's big boys all made it safely through to the FA Cup fourth round over the past few days.
On Friday evening, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool overcame an Aston Villa side which comprised of none of their first-team players.
The Reds were given a scare by Villa's youngsters but in the end they prevailed 4-1.
On Saturday, they were joined by Manchester United and Arsenal, who beat Watford and Newcastle respectively.
Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham sealed their passage through to the next round on Sunday.
There was no shortage of shocks, though.
Chorley managed to defeat Derby County 2-0, while Crawley produced an unbelievable performance to thrash Leeds 3-0.
Those still left in the competition have now found out their opponents for the fourth round.
View the fourth round draw below:
Cheltenham Town vs Manchester City
Bournemouth vs Crawley
Swansea City vs Nottingham Forest
Manchester United vs Liverpool
Southampton/Shrewsbury vs Arsenal
Barnsley vs Norwich City
Chorley vs Wolves
Millwall vs Bristol City
Brighton vs Blackpool
Wycombe vs Tottenham
Fulham vs Burnley
Sheffield United vs Plymouth
Chelsea vs Luton Town
Stockport/West Ham vs Doncaster
Brentford vs Leicester
Everton vs Sheffield Wednesday
The draw for the fifth round was also made. You can view the potential ties below:
Fulham/Burnley vs Bournemouth/Crawley
Mannchester United/Liverpool vs Stockport/West Ham/Doncaster
Sheffield United/Plymouth vs Millwall/Bristol City
Chorley/Wolves vs Southampton/Shrewsbury/Arsenal
Barnsley/Norwich vs Chelsea/Luton
Everton/Sheffield Wednesday vs Wycombe/Tottenham
Swansea/Nottingham Forest vs Cheltenham/Manchester City
Brentford/Leicester vs Brighton/Blackpool
The fourth round of the competition is due to take place on the weekend of 23/24 January.
That means Liverpool and Man United are set to play each other twice in seven days. They were already scheduled to face off in the Premier League on January 17.
For those that make it through, the fifth round is scheduled for the midweek of the week beginning February 8.