The Premier League's big boys all made it safely through to the FA Cup fourth round over the past few days.

On Friday evening, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool overcame an Aston Villa side which comprised of none of their first-team players.

The Reds were given a scare by Villa's youngsters but in the end they prevailed 4-1.

On Saturday, they were joined by Manchester United and Arsenal, who beat Watford and Newcastle respectively.

Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham sealed their passage through to the next round on Sunday.

There was no shortage of shocks, though.

Chorley managed to defeat Derby County 2-0, while Crawley produced an unbelievable performance to thrash Leeds 3-0.

Those still left in the competition have now found out their opponents for the fourth round.

View the fourth round draw below:

Cheltenham Town vs Manchester City

Bournemouth vs Crawley

Swansea City vs Nottingham Forest

Manchester United vs Liverpool

Southampton/Shrewsbury vs Arsenal

Barnsley vs Norwich City

Chorley vs Wolves

Millwall vs Bristol City

Brighton vs Blackpool

Wycombe vs Tottenham

Fulham vs Burnley

Sheffield United vs Plymouth

Chelsea vs Luton Town

Stockport/West Ham vs Doncaster

Brentford vs Leicester

Everton vs Sheffield Wednesday

The draw for the fifth round was also made. You can view the potential ties below:

Fulham/Burnley vs Bournemouth/Crawley

Mannchester United/Liverpool vs Stockport/West Ham/Doncaster

Sheffield United/Plymouth vs Millwall/Bristol City

Chorley/Wolves vs Southampton/Shrewsbury/Arsenal

Barnsley/Norwich vs Chelsea/Luton

Everton/Sheffield Wednesday vs Wycombe/Tottenham

Swansea/Nottingham Forest vs Cheltenham/Manchester City

Brentford/Leicester vs Brighton/Blackpool

The fourth round of the competition is due to take place on the weekend of 23/24 January.

That means Liverpool and Man United are set to play each other twice in seven days. They were already scheduled to face off in the Premier League on January 17.

For those that make it through, the fifth round is scheduled for the midweek of the week beginning February 8.

