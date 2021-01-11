Leeds United transfer news: Journalist expects player to sign for club

Following the capture of Joe Gelhardt from Wigan Athletic over the course of the summer, Football Insider claimed Leeds United coaches had been blown away by the forward's potential.

So, with him proving to be a promising prospect for the future, The Sun's Alan Nixon has now claimed he expects the Whites to end up signing one of Gelhardt's former teammates.

Responding to a supporter during a Q&A on Twitter, Nixon revealed all.

1 of 15 Who has won more Champions League titles? Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi

He claimed that Leeds had been in for Wigan's Sean McGurk for months and that he expected the 17-year-old midfielder to eventually end up at Elland Road.

Indeed, Leeds were believed to have had a bid snubbed by the Latics during the last window after the League One side thought they were losing too much talent following their controversial relegation from the Championship.

However, it seems the Premier League outfit will ultimately get their man, though there is reportedly no rush.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

If McGurk can have a similar impact as his former teammate is said to be having behind the scenes, Leeds could be in line for a bright future.

Talked up by his U18 coach Peter Murphy little over a year ago, McGurk was described as 'amazing' and so 'effective in games' thanks to his ability to both score and create goals.

Phil Hay told his podcast recently that Leeds seemed to be recruiting on the academy front 'all the time', so his eventual arrival would fit in line with that kind of policy.

Planning for the future seems like the smartest way of protecting their long-term prospects amid the club's recent rise, rather than just relying on the Marcelo Bielsa effect.

News Now - Sport News