It's got to the point of the year where FIFA players vote for their Team of the Year.

70 of the best footballers over the last year have been nominated, with FIFA players voting for the player they think should make the best XI.

The 11 players that receive the most votes in their respective position will make the team, with special cards being made for each.

The special cards will be put into packs next week and made playable for FIFA players.

Bayern Munich legend Bastian Schweinsteiger has selected the 11 players he thinks deserve to be in the Team of the Year.

And to say his selections are controversial would be an understatement.

View his TOTY below: (3-4-3)

GK: Manuel Neuer

CB: Sergio Ramos

CB: Virgil van Dijk

CB: Marquinhos

LM: Raphaël Guerreiro



CM: Jordan Henderson

CM: Kevin De Bruyne

RM: Johua Kimmich

LW: Neymar

RW: Kylian Mbappe

ST: Robert Lewandowski

Schweinsteiger was a brilliant player who won nearly everything during his career.

But the Team of the Year he selected for FIFA 21 is just a bit odd.

You can't really have too many complaints about his back four.

Neuer played at an extremely high level for Bayern in 2020 as the won nearly everything.

Ramos remains one of the best defenders in the world, Van Dijk was imperious as Liverpool won the Premier League and Marquinhos is doing some great things for PSG.

But the rest of the team is controversial to say the least.

How has Guerreiro made his team instead of Alphonso Davies or Andy Robertson?

The selection of Henderson is controversial too, given he makes the side instead of Fernandes.

As for the front three, Schweinsteiger has made the bold decision to leave out both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

You could maybe accept leaving out one, but too leave out both from his Team of the Year is taking things slightly too far.

As good as Neymar is, either Ronaldo or Messi should be in the Team of the Year instead of the Brazilian.

News Now - Sport News