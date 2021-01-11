The magic of the FA Cup was alive and well during Tottenham's trip to Marine - even if the minnows didn't get the upset they dreamed about.

Spurs put on a ruthless display on Merseyside to win 5-0, racing into a four-goal lead by half-time.

Carlos Vinicius scored a hat-trick and Lucas Moura executed a pinpoint free-kick, before 16-year-old Alfie Devine became the club's youngest ever goalscorer after the interval.

But there were plenty of heartwarming stories which ensured memories of the tie will last a lifetime for everyone connected with Marine.

From the binman James Barrigan playing in midfield, to Arsenal-supporting front man Niall Cummins, there were some brilliant stories on offer.

Fans indulged too, with Crosby locals leaning out of their bedroom windows to catch a glimpse of Jose Mourinho, Gareth Bale and co.

With Marine playing in the eighth tier of the football pyramid, this was the biggest gulf between two clubs in FA Cup history. Tottenham were top of the Premier League when the draw was made and have won the cup competition eight times.

Most Spurs players were well aware of that gap, with Sergio Reguilon among the generous superstars who offered to sign shirts for their opponents.

We say 'most', because if there's one man who was taking the game as seriously as ever, it was Joe Hart.

The former England international started between the sticks. Mourinho had no doubt told his team to remain professional and treat the historic occasion as just another game, but Hart took things a little too far.

Before kick-off, the stopper could be seen doing his customary tactics of banging on the walls and shouting needlessly loud to psyche himself up.

The 33-year-old was clearly under no illusions about how catastrophic a potential banana skin would have been for the north Londoners, who are relying on their lucky omen of the year ending in one as they bid for their first FA Cup triumph in three decades.

Hart was nearly beaten from 30 yards with the scores level by Neil Kengni - a trainee plumber - but his shot crashed against the crossbar with the 'keeper fumbling.

It's just as well he'd made sure he was mentally ready for Marine.

