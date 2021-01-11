Tottenham transfer news: Negotiations stepped up over £5m swoop

While Serge Aurier may have featured more regularly than many have expected following Matt Doherty's arrival over the course of the summer, there has been further speculation surrounding the Ivorian.

Touted with a return to Paris Saint-Germain following Mauricio Pochettino's arrival in the French capital, Jose Mourinho is now reportedly looking at strengthening the right-back berth again.

Indeed, according to yesterday's print edition of the Sunday Mirror (page 70), the Portuguese may look across the pond in order to do so.

They claim the North London outfit are ramping up their attempts to sign Julian Araujo of LA Galaxy by progressing negotiations over a potential £5m swoop.

However, the report suggests Spurs may have to wait until next summer to secure one of the highest-rated players in MLS.

Club scouts are said to have watched the 19-year-old American international who made 15 league appearances for the Galaxy last season.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Araujo certainly seems to be making waves in MLS given Juventus were also linked with a move for the teenager.

Spurs have gone down the American route before in buying the likes of DeAndre Yedlin and Cameron Carter-Vickers at a tender age and young USMNT players do appear to be on the rise in Europe.

Indeed, Steven Goff of the Washington Post told GIVEMESPORT back in August: "the rise of young U.S. players at big clubs in Europe certainly supports the belief that a golden generation is here."

Brian Sciaretta of American Soccer Now went further during our exclusive interview: "things are certainly on the upswing. Everyone knows about Pulisic, Reyna, Dest, McKennie and Adams who are all playing for Champions League teams, but people are missing the most exciting news - that the overall American player is better."

Already an international at age of 19, perhaps Araujo could be the next in line for a move to these shores.

News Now - Sport News