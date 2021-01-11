Manchester United are now flying under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian manager's job looked in danger earlier this season as United endured a slow start to the Premier League season.

More pressure was piled on when their loss to RB Leizpig at the start of last month saw them eliminated from the Champions League.

But Solskjaer's side have done well in recent weeks.

They've put together a string of good results which have seen them surge up the table.

At the time of writing, United are currently in second in the Premier League, level on points with Liverpool.

They have a game in hand, though, meaning they currently have the upper hand in the race for the title.

Simon Jordan isn't convinced by United, though.

The former Crystal Palace owner was recently on talkSPORT, where he questioned the strength of this United side.

"Man United fans are piling in on me, saying 'you've got this agenda against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.'

"It's not an agenda, it's calling out excellence and saying 'can you really subscribe to the fact that anytime soon this guy, and this group of players...' - because some of those players aren't fit for purpose."

Jordan then name dropped Anthony Martial, who has scored just five times so far this season.

"Anthony Martial will get you sacked if you have him regularly in your side because he's not good enough and he's lightweight.

"You look at this and say 'is he really going to bridge the gap in the cometh the hour, cometh the man moment against [Jurgen] Klopp and against [Pep] Guardiola?'

"He may well do it, he may well beat Klopp next week. I don't think he will but I don't take any satisfaction, I don't sit there wanting this man out of a job.

"I don't have an agenda, I'm just calling it as I see it. If you want to call it an agenda, that's peoples perspectives."

Strong words. It's far to say that Martial, who has 25 caps for France, hasn't been at his best this season.

But to say he will get Solskjaer sacked is going way, way too far.

