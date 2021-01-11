A dramatic FA Cup third-round weekend was finally concluded on Monday night with West Ham's trip to Stockport County.

Doncaster Rovers lay in wait for the winners with the draw for the fourth and fifth rounds having been undertaken before kick-off - you can see the full draw HERE.

In normal circumstances, the visit of David Moyes' side would have been a special occasion for everyone involved with Stockport.

The club have battled for financial survival and a clash against the Premier League outfit would have been huge for their fans.

However, supporters still made themselves known with a fireworks display outside the ground that was so notable Mike Dean had to stop the match.

In the 18th minute, the official could be seen speaking with Mark Noble and Declan Rice and halting play due to the loud bangs.

Dean did not look overly impressed!

The official reason given was that he was unable to hear his fellow officials in his ear.

Play then resumed once the display was complete.

There are unconfirmed reports the fireworks were a gesture for a local 15-year-old boy who is in hospital.

