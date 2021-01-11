Mesut Ozil would surely be Arsenal's 'forgotten man' were it not for his social media activity.

The playmaker hasn't made a first-team appearance for the last 10 months and isn't even in their Premier League or Europa League squads this season.

Reports suggest he will leave the club in January, with Fenerbahce and DC United both having expressed an interest.

The manner in which the 32-year-old's career in north London has fizzled out only adds to the enigma's pull on Twitter.

It's on the social media platform that we get to hear what he really thinks about his situation under Mikel Arteta.

On Monday, we were promised another Q&A session under the hashtag #AskMesut - and fans were invited to probe the former Germany international on whatever topics they liked.

Inevitably, his demise was one of the main topics, but he also had time for a dig at Tottenham and a round-up of the best Arsenal XI that he's played with during his time at Emirates Stadium.

Here's a round-up of some of the best tweets:

Mikel Arteta responds to the Q&A

Ozil had promised to discuss the "past, present, and future", which must have raised the hairs on Arteta's neck.

However, the Arsenal boss batted away questions about the exiled midfielder's online activity.

"I am sorry but I don't have Twitter, I don't follow Twitter," Arteta said.

"He's done it in the past. It's something he does to engage with his fans and keep everybody informed, so I'm not surprised."

Arteta also discussed whether the board were making progress on resolving the dispute once and for all before the January transfer window closes.

"Edu [technical director] and the club are having some conversations about the near future and long-term future. When we know something we will announce it," he said.

"We can resolve the situation one way or the other, it is always good to know what you are going to do, what is going to happen. I knew when we made that decision [to leave Ozil out of Arsenal's squads], the consequences that we could have."

