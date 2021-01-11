Celtic latest news: Player could leave on one condition

Upon signing Shane Duffy on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion back in September, Celtic boss Neil Lennon described the Republic of Ireland international as a 'warrior'.

Frankly, the veteran centre-back has proven anything but for the Scottish champions with Davie Provan suggesting Duffy in fact looked a shadow of the player he was before joining the team he supported as a boy.

Such has been the disappointment surrounding the move, the print edition of yesterday's copy of The Sun suggests the nightmare could soon be over.

According to their report on page 58, the 29-year-old could leave Parkhead after just five months and move elsewhere on loan.

Indeed, Brighton are said to be happy to allow that as long as his wages are covered in full should he find another club.

Prior to Nir Britton's sending off against Rangers, Duffy had been left out of first-team action for three consecutive games, with Michael Stewart suggesting they were paying him 'a lot of money' to contribute next to nothing during the BBC's analysis of the loss at Ibrox.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

The Duffy experiment just hasn't worked and surely the funds used to borrow him from Brighton could be put to better use.

He revealed himself that Celtic were paying his full wages, reported to be around £40k-p/w, which would certainly fit in line with Stewart's analysis.

While not mathematically out of the title race yet, they surely harbour no realistic hopes of overtaking Rangers at the top while remaining confident they will at least finish in the top two.

With the Scottish Cup being the only genuine chance of silverware this season, the idea of paying someone such a high wage for little return for that cause alone is surely rather decadent.

If they get a chance to end this nightmare early, Celtic should jump at it.

