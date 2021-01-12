Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have both had incredible careers.

Ronaldo, now 35, has just become the greatest goalscorer ever.

The Portuguese scored his 759th goal of his career on Sunday evening when he netted in the 92nd minute for Juventus against Sassuolo.

That goal means he is now tied with Josef Bican for most goals ever scored in professional football.

But he's so much more than a goalscorer. He had electric pace earlier on his career and, despite being well into his 30s, he's still quick now.

He's also strong and has an incredible leap on him. To put it simply, he is a physical freak.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, is a slightly different player.

He's shorter in stature, not as quick and nowhere near as strong.

But his technical ability is out of this world. He is incredible with the ball at his feet. He scores goals in abundance and also creates for his side.

But who is better between the two? That's a question that will be asked for very, very long time and one that has no right or wrong answer.

That hasn't stopped many big names in the world of football getting involved in the debate, though.

And the most recent player of which to make his choice is Mesut Ozil.

The German midfielder played alongside Ronaldo at Real Madrid. The two had almost a telepathic connection as they combined for a plethora of goals.

And, in a question and answer on Monday evening, Ozil argued that Ronaldo was indeed better than Messi.

"Messi has proven himself to be one of the best ever in Spain, but Ronaldo was always the best in every country he’s played in!"

Ozil hasn't sat on the fence there.

Technically, what he has said is true.

Messi has thrived during his career but only with Barcelona in La Liga.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has been brilliant at Sporting, Man United, Real Madrid and now Juventus.

It will be interesting to see how Messi fares if he does decide to leave Barcelona in the summer.

If Messi thrives in another one of Europe's top leagues, Ronaldo fans won't be able to use that argument against the Argentine anymore.

Regardless, whether you think Messi or Ronaldo is better, one thing is for certain: they are both extraordinary players and we have been lucky to watch them play over the last two decades.

