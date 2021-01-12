Jose Mourinho finally looks to have cracked Tottenham's central midfield conundrum this season.

For so long a problem position in north London, the arrival of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been transformative since the summer transfer window.

Eric Dier has reverted to playing at centre-back more regularly, but it has meant a reduction in opportunities for others.

Harry Winks has found himself increasingly sidelined, making just five Premier League starts in the 2020/21 campaign.

While the England international has been a more regular starter in the Europa League, speculation has inevitably turned to his future.

Winks at Tottenham - by numbers

The 24-year-old made his debut in 2014 and went on to play a key part under Mauricio Pochettino.

While he's only ever scored three goals, his passing ability once saw Pochettino describe him as "Little Iniesta" in a press conference.

Having recently featured for his 100th appearance in the 3-0 win over Leeds United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, he has continued to be utilised albeit to a lesser degree under Mourinho.

Winks is valued at £22.5 million by Transfermarkt but he is instead being linked with a loan move away from his boyhood club.

On Twitter, journalist Guillem Balague claims that Valencia have made a second approach for the midfielder and are willing to pay all of his wages.

Nevertheless, Balague notes that Tottenham are demanding a loan payment which is rendering the deal "unlikely".

He summarised the situation: "Player stuck: not wanted by manager, can't leave."

If that's the case, it's a pity to see Winks stuck in limbo. While some fans have been divided on his ability, his journey from Academy product and childhood attendee at White Hart Lane to the first team has been a hugely emotive one.

It will be intriguing to see whether Mourinho and Daniel Levy are willing to sanction his departure and backtrack on their demands if it were to allow Winks more playing time in La Liga.

