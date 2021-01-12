WWE RAW was thrown into chaos on Monday afternoon when Drew McIntyre tested positive for COVID-19.

With his absence, Vince McMahon lost his main event - a non-title match between him and Randy Orton - and might also be forced to change plans for the Royal Rumble.

But while there's plenty of time to ensure January's PPV goes off without a hitch, WWE needed to call an audible to ensure that last night's RAW was worth watching without the champ.

The Viper needed an opponent at short notice for the main event, so Vince needed someone he could trust to step up.

Cue Triple H.

Yep, The Game made his return last night, opening the show where he was confronted by - you guessed it - Orton.

After going back and forth on the mic for a few minutes, Triple H initially declined the offer of a match, suggesting there would be 'no benefit' in giving Orton what he wants.

The Viper then accused HHH of 'losing his balls' in Stephanie McMahon's purse and unsurprisingly, was dropped by a big right hand.

That set up our main event, which saw Triple H work a match for the first time since June 2019.

Considering he hadn't wrestled in 18 months, The Game put in a solid performance. He took control of Orton early on, even busting him open before the pair were interrupted by the lights going out.

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt's return was teased, but it was Triple H who returned to the ring with his iconic sledgehammer on fire before the lights went out again.

To close RAW, Alexa Bliss appeared in the ring and shot a fireball at Orton, who was left clutching his face on the floor as the show went off the air.

Triple H's return match then, was used to further The Viper's storyline with The Fiend. Considering WWE threw it together at late notice, it was certainly a solid main event.

