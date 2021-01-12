Monday Night RAW was thrown into chaos late on Monday afternoon.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre tested positive for COVID-19 and will now be in isolation for a couple of weeks.

He was expected to wrestle in the main event last night in a non-title match against Randy Orton.

Given the champ's absence, Vince McMahon needed to find The Viper an opponent and he did just that, welcoming back Triple H to wrestle his first match in 18 months.

The Game impressed during his in-ring return and set up the closing moments perfectly, which saw Alexa Bliss appear in the ring to shoot fire into Orton's face.

His comeback went down well with fans on social media, but Triple H wasn't the only one to impress on RAW.

Earlier in the show, Keith Lee and Sheamus put their differences aside to secure a tag team win against The Miz and John Morrison.

During that match, 'Limitless' accidentally destroyed the ring too.

He whipped Morisson into the corner and connected with a brutal splash, causing the turnbuckle to give way and the top rope to collapse.

Check out the funny moment below:

That wasn't supposed to happen, surely! Just look at the amusement on Lee's face too.

WWE had to go to a commercial break in order to fix the ring and ensure the match continued - the benefits of a virtual crowd means no one actually saw them cleaning up the mess!

After breaking the turnbuckle, Lee responded with a hilarious comment on social media, writing: "Don't fine me bro".

He certainly had the last laugh on RAW too. After securing the win in a tag team match against Miz and Morrison, Sheamus turned on his partner setting up a singles match straight after.

But Lee had too much for 'The Celtic Warrior', dropping him with the Spirit Bomb for the pin to win. The ring didn't break during their match though!

