The manager of Conor McGregor has claimed that Floyd Mayweather would refuse a rematch against either the Irishman or Manny Pacquiao over fears he would lose.

Mayweather fought against Pacquiao in May 2015, a bout in which he emerged as the winner via unanimous decision.

He has come out of retirement several times in recent years, defeating McGregor inside 10 rounds when the two fought in 2018. The undefeated American had dominated the judges’ scorecards up until that point.

Mayweather then faced off against Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition match that was called in his favour in round one.

His next exhibition is scheduled to be against YouTuber Logan Paul next month, with the bout reportedly targeting a record number of pay-per-view sales.

Audi Attar, who serves as manager to both McGregor and Pacquiao, believes that ‘Money’ would not opt to take on either of his fighters again if the opportunity arises.

Speaking to Dubai Eye 103.8 Sport, Attar explained: “I do believe Conor vs Floyd again, he [McGregor] beats him. I don’t believe Floyd ever takes it.

“Floyd’s taking YouTubers for a paycheck right now. Floyd could take Manny Pacquiao in a rematch, you don’t see him taking that fight. Floyd could take Conor McGregor for a rematch, you don’t see him taking that fight.

“But he’ll take a Logan Paul. He’ll take the young Japanese fighter [Nasukawa] he fought previously.

I think that’s what he’s going to do, Floyd knows he would lose if he took on either Manny Pacquiao or Conor McGregor.

Pacquiao, who became one of 24 Senators of the Philippines back in 2015, has fought sporadically since his clash against Mayweather. His most recent bout came in July 2019, where he recorded a victory over Keith Thurman via split decision.

McGregor, meanwhile, is set to return to UFC action for the first time in a year when he takes on Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 next weekend.

