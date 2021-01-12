2020 was undoubtedly one of the strangest years in WWE history.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, pro-wrestling lost what it needs most... a live crowd.

For a few months, SmackDown, RAW and even PPV events - including Wrestlemania - took place behind closed doors.

During the latter months of 2020, WWE moved into the Thunderdome, allowing a virtual crowd to attend each show.

Still, given the far from ideal circumstances, we were still treated to some great storylines and matches last year.

Drew McIntyre established himself as one of Vince McMahon's top stars, putting on classic after classic, while Roman Reigns returned as a heel much to the delight of fans.

But for everything good, there was some bad. After all, not every segment or match can be a hit, can it?

The fans are notoriously vocal too and will always make it clear if they don't like something and thanks to YouTube 'dislikes', we can see which moments fans hated the most in 2020.

One Reddit user has scanned through WWE's entire catalogue of YouTube videos and ranked the 10 most 'disliked' uploads of the year. So, check out the 10 most hated moments below:

10. Lana & Bobby Lashley vs Liv Morgan & Rusev tag team match - 6,400 dislikes

9. Seth Rollins and Murphy brutalise Murphy with kendo sticks - 7,300 dislikes

8. Braun Strowman gorilla-press slams Alexa Bliss - 7,400 dislikes

7. RETRIBUTION debuts on SmackDown - 7,400 dislikes

6. Asuka vs Sasha Banks (RAW Women's Championship match) - 8,000 dislikes

5. Roman Reigns feeds Baron Corbin dog food - 8,600 dislikes

4. Braun Strowman flips van with The Miz & John Morrison inside - 10,000 dislikes

3. RETRIBUTION attacks Braun Strowman - 12,000 dislikes

2. Roman Reigns challenges Goldberg - 14,000 dislikes

1. Goldberg spears Bray Wyatt four times - 37,000 dislikes

Well, WWE fans really didn't enjoy much of Goldberg in 2020, did they?

His match with Wyatt at Super ShowDown in February is by far the most hated moment of the year - and his WrestleMania build with Roman Reigns is the second-most disliked video.

Considering he's just challenged Drew McIntyre to a title match at the Royal Rumble, expect to see Goldberg feature in 2021's list too...

