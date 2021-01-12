Grand Theft Auto VI will feature a female protagonist for the first time in the series’ history, according to an industry insider.

Tom Henderson, who has in the past successfully predicted several new additions to the Call of Duty franchise, tweeted on Sunday: “For the first time ever in a GTA title, GTA 6 will have a playable female and male protagonist.”

It is worth noting that, at this stage, the contents of Henderson’s tweet have yet to be confirmed by Rockstar, the game’s developers.

In GTA V, the story mode section of the game was centred around three male playable characters, with Franklin Clinton, Michael De Santa and Trevor Philips all playing their part at different times.

GTA IV, meanwhile, saw the player take control of Eastern European war veteran Niko Bellic, with two DLC packs featuring other playable protagonists.

Information about the new release is still thin on the ground – it was in early development as of April 2020, whilst it has been rumoured that the game is set for a reveal on March 25.

Suggestions have been rife that the latest title could be staged in Vice City, with the domains to both ‘gtavicecityonline’ and ‘gtavi.com’ having both been updated by TakeTwo Interactive – the parent company of Rockstar Games – in recent months.

There is also the possibility of a Vice City-themed radio station to be added to the title when it does finally get released, with Rockstar reportedly having been in contact with several artists over the possibility of having their music included in the game.

A game surrounding the fictional Vice City was released by the franchise back in 2002, titled Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. It was the best-selling video game of the year.

GTA V was released back in September 2013 to high critical acclaim, with the franchise one of the most successful in gaming history.

