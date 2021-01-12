This season’s Premier League has been bonkers - and the table reflects that.

Four points separate the top seven. Three points separate Tottenham in fourth and West Ham in 10th. One points separates Arsenal in 11th and Crystal Palace in 14th.

Oh and some sides have only played 15, while others have played 17.

In truth, it’s hard to make sense of it all.

One moment Arsenal are in a relegation battle, the next they’re looking to see how close away from the top-four they are.

So, we’ve decided to clear things up for you by predicting how the Premier League table will look in 10 matches time.

We’ve sorted the mess and predicted all of the postponed matches throughout the season that are yet to played. Everyone is level having played 27 matches each.

So, without further ado, how will the league table look at the start of March heading into the final 10 matches of the campaign.

*Disclaimer: We can’t predict the future and predictions may not be 100% accurate.

Let’s start at the top.

Manchester City have a six-point lead at the top of table having also played their two matches in hand. In the 12 games, we have City down to win 10 and draw twice. With the form they’re currently in, that certainly wouldn’t be a surprise. And if they’re in that position with 11 games left, you’d back them to go on to win the title.

Spurs sit in second on 55 points, ahead of Manchester United on goal difference. In their 11 fixtures played, we have Jose Mourinho's side down to win eight, draw two and lose once.

United also have 11 games to play and have been predicted to win six, draw four and also lose once.

Liverpool could drop from 1st to 4th in the next 10 game weeks with some tough fixtures in the horizon. We reckon they will win six, draw three and lose once as they sit one point adrift of Spurs and Man Utd.

Interestingly, Leicester and Southampton are the best of the rest as they sit four and seven points adrift of the top-four respectively.

Chelsea are 10 points off Liverpool in fourth - a situation that Frank Lampard may struggle to survive if that's the case.

Everton, Leeds and West Ham make up the top 10.

Elsewhere, we predict Arsenal to go from 11th to 12th with them winning three, drawing four and losing three of their next 10. A lack of consistency that sums up their season to date.

At the other end of the table, Sheffield United may pick up their first two wins of the season but it would still leave them 12 points adrift of safety with 11 matches left.

Fulham are seven points better off but would face an almighty task to survive. Meanwhile, Sam Allardyce has put West Brom in a position to survive as they are within three points of Burnley in 17th and four points behind Newcastle in 16th.

It looks set to be an enthralling relegation battle.

So, let’s just fast-forward the next 10 gameweeks of Premier League football, shall we?

We now know exactly how the table will look with every side having played 27 matches…

