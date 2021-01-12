Jon Huber's tragic passing sent shockwaves through the sports entertainment industry.

Better known as Brodie Lee (or Luke Harper in WWE), he was beloved by so many in the business and tributes have been pouring in since the news was announced last month.

Both AEW and WWE have celebrated his life and career, while fellow wrestlers have been sharing their favourite memories of him.

During a recent interview with The Wrap, Stone Cold Steve Austin spoke about Brodie's death, calling it an 'absolute tragedy'.

"I just absolutely couldn't believe it because the guy was a tremendous hand in the business, but he was a sweetheart of a guy," the WWE legend said.

"When he was in WWE, we would talk every now and then on the phone just about his character and what he was doing.

"Then we stopped talking and he kept going and he finally ended up in AEW. And I didn’t know his real name from his WWE name.

"And I was like, 'Holy cow, this guy is so young.' I didn't know what had happened.

"There's just an absolute tragedy of a guy who everybody in the business absolutely loved and adored. That's the kind of guy he was. So [it was] really, really shocking to me."

It's clear just how much Huber touched the people around him, even those he didn't spend too much time with in WWE, like Austin.

His death has brought the sports entertainment industry to its knees and many of his friends and colleagues are still struggling with the news.

Not only was Huber an accomplished wrestler who was taken long before his time, but he was a truly great family man and his attitude commanded the respect of everybody in the business.

We'll never forget the impact he made, both in and out of the ring. Rest in peace, Jon.

