There are so many good right-backs currently plying their trade in the Premier League.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been one of the world's best players in his position over the past few seasons.

Elsewhere, Reece James has impressed for Chelsea this campaign, while Kyle Walker has been one of the league's best for the past decade.

But who have been the best right-backs in the Premier League during the 2020/21 season?

We've ranked every right-back in England's top tier from worst to best using their stats so far this season.

Players must have played more 300 minutes or more to be considered as it would be harsh to include those with a small sample size.

27 players have met the threshold and you can view how they have been ranked below.

*Stats have been provided by WhoScored.com

=26. DeAndre Yedlin - 6.34

=26. George Baldock - 6.34

Statistically, the two worst right-backs in the Premier League this season have been Baldock and Yedlin.

At least they can share that title together.

25. Javier Manquillo - 6.37

24. Nathaniel Clyne - 6.41

23. Joel Ward - 6.59

22. Seamus Coleman - 6.65

21. Hector Bellerin - 6.68

Another one of Newcastle's right-backs, Manquillo, has also struggled this campaign.

Arsenal's Bellerin was once one of the leading Premier League players in his position but that has not been the case in 2020/21.

20. Ola Aina - 6.69

19. Darnell Furlong - 6.70

=17. Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6.71

=17. Cesar Azpilicueta - 6.71

16. Tariq Lamptey - 6.73

Only nine Premier League right-backs have been worst than Alexander-Arnold this season. That's a massive surprise.

In fact, he's only been the 12th best ENGLISH right-back in the Premier League in 2020/21.

15. Matthew Lowton - 6.76

14. Kyle Walker - 6.82

13. Ryan Fredericks - 6.90

=11. James Justin - 6.92

=11. Matt Doherty - 6.92

Justin has been brilliant standing in for Ricardo Pereira this season.

He is rated the same as Doherty, who hasn't established himself as a regular at Spurs since joining last summer.

10. Luke Ayling - 6.96

=8. Vladimir Coufal - 7.00

=8. Nelson Semedo - 7.00

=6. Reece James - 7.06

=6. Kyle Walker-Peters - 7.06

Ayling is having a great first season in the Premier League with Leeds.

Coufal has been a revelation for West Ham. The Hammers signed him for just £5.4 million, which looks like a bargain.

Walker-Peters and James are among the best two young right-backs in the Premier League.

5. Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 7.09

4. Serge Aurier - 7.14

3. Mason Holgate - 7.15

2. Matthew Cash - 7.19

1. Joao Cancelo - 7.28

Wan-Bissaka has been criticised for some of his performances this season. The stats show that has been harsh on him.

Aurier's position was under threat when Doherty joined Spurs last summer but he has thrived under pressure.

Holgate has also played centre-back this season but he is included in this list as he's played more minutes at right-back. He's having a great campaign.

Cancelo had a tough 2019/20 season, but he's stepped up his game massively in the past few months. He has been brilliant going forward and he's also been a key part of a Man City side that currently has the best defence in the Premier League.

