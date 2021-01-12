Jack Grealish has set the Premier League alight for Aston Villa this season.

The Englishman has been one of the best players in England's top tier in 2020/21.

He's notched five goal and nine assists in 15 Premier League appearances so far, which are great numbers for a midfielder.

His performances have inspired Villa to 8th in the table and they could rise further if they win their games in hand.

When Grealish isn't bossing it on the pitch, it appears he spends a lot of time playing FIFA 21.

Why make that assumption? Well, his Ultimate Team has been discovered and to say it's good would be an understatement.

Reddit user u/JioJio92 has claimed to have played Grealish and uploaded his team onto the platform.

Look who features in his side below...

GK: Lev Yashin - 91

RB: Carlos Alberto - 90

CB: Kyle Walker - 86

CB: Virgil van Dijk - 90

LB: Roberto Carlos - 91

CDM: N'Golo Kante - 89

RM: Lionel Messi - 93

LM: Jack Grealish - 99

CAM: Pele - 95

ST: Ronaldo - 94

ST: Emilio Butragueño - 92

What a team that is.

Walker's centre-back card is one of the best in the game. His pace is extremely frustrating to play against.

With Walker paired with Van Dijk, Grealish has one of the best centre-back partnerships on the game.

N'Golo Kante has been one of the best midfielders on FIFA for years and that's no exception this year.

Grealish has the Frenchman's in-form card, too, making him that little bit better.

The 25-year-old has his 99-rated pro card on the left, with none other than Messi on the right.

And Grealish's front three of Pele, Ronaldo and Butragueño is just frightening.

The Reddit user who played against Grealish also shared the result and it's no surprise that the Aston Villa man came away with the win.

u/JioJio92 did throw some shade at Grealish after the game, though, writing: "Disappointed I lost to him, to be honest. Would constantly play lobbed through balls from defence for his 99 and then try for cut backs."

