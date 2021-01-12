PlayStation 2 style custom PlayStation 5 consoles have been cancelled following death threats made to staff.

SUP3R5, a manufacturer that produces limited edition controllers and consoles for gamers, originally had plans to create a retro-inspired PS5.

Announced last week, the console was designed to feature special side panels and a logo insert to make them look like the old-generation PS2, with a styled controller to come with it.

With PS5 selling out all over the country, some within the gaming industry questioned why stock was given away for this design, given its success.

Now, SUP3R5 announced that the production of the limited-edition consoles and controllers has been ‘postponed’ and that those who ordered will be refunded.

On the official website of SUP3R5, as per Metro, their announcement states: “Release of our Retro inspired controllers and consoles has been postponed.

“We’re cancelling and fully refunding all orders in the coming days. You will receive a notification when your refund is processed."

The main reason for the cancellation of this product is because staff have received ‘credible threats to their safety’ during the production process.

The threats have reportedly come from a problem with orders and faults with the company website. Though unsurprising with the extremely-high demand for the new-gen console, SUP3R5 were seemingly unable to cope.

Either way, death threats and threats to staff is unacceptable. As a result, the manufacturer has halted all plans and production for gamers to get their hands on a limited-edition retro console.

Adding further to the problematic situation, it was discovered that the images SUP3R5 had been using for official use were originally posted on Reddit, but have since been deleted.

A statement given to website Tom’s Guide said: “We intended this to be a fun way to celebrate a shared nostalgia. As it turns out, there are people out there who are willing to interfere with that. If we determine that it’s safe to try again, we will. For now, please stay safe."

It’s been a difficult situation for SUP3R5 from start to a rather unfortunate finish. From pre-orders selling out almost instantly – as expected – to completely stopping the process and shutting down their Twitter, it’s not clear what the future is.

There has been no update on when PS5 consoles will be available in UK shops, despite the reports that stocks would begin to be replenished ‘early’ in the new year.

