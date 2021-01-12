Such is the regularity of multi-million pound transfers, football fans have become desensitised to extortionate transfer fees and scarcely-believable salaries.

The game's international popularity combined with an influx of billionaire investors has sent valuations soaring to unprecedented heights.

Supporters regularly use transfer outlays as a stick to beat their rivals with, but in truth those clubs who don't revel in the madness are those that get left behind by Europe's free-spending giants.

But who exactly are the biggest spenders in Europe?

Which club has parted with the biggest sums in pursuit of household players, silverware, historical immortalisation and universal respect?

In order to answer that question, here at GIVEMESPORT we've used data from Transfermarkt to rank the biggest spending clubs of the decade.

Based on the period between 2010/11 to the present day, the top 20 is dominated by Premier League outfits.

A total of seven clubs from England's top flight make up the top 20, while there are four clubs each from La Liga and Serie A.

The list is stacked with the most prestigious clubs in world football, but the fact Everton also sneak into 18th place attests to just how aggressively they have been spending since Farhad Moshiri first invested in the club back in 2016.

It's also interesting to note that Tottenham Hotspur sit in 15th place despite their 18-month hiatus from spending between the summer of 2016 and January 2018.

Daniel Levy was heavily criticised during a period in which he was overseeing the final stages of the construction of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but it's clear that the divisive chairman has proven his long-term ambition over a ten-year period.

Champions League holders Bayern Munich continue to make a mockery of their fiercest European rivals by sitting in 17th behind the likes of AS Monaco, AS Roma and Napoli.

But who is at the top of the pile, you may wonder?

Rather unsurprisingly, Manchester City, backed by the iron bank of Sheikh Mansour, have invested more money in new players than any other club on the planet.

Spending a whopping total of £1.54 billion, the Citizens have brought 281 new players to the club and sold 274 during the same period.

Despite their best efforts to balance the books, City's net spend works out at -£1bn, which is the biggest deficit of any club in world football during that period.

Chelsea and Barcelona make up the podium in 2nd and 3rd place respectively, while Manchester United (5th) and Liverpool (8th) also feature in the top ten.

Take a look at the full ranking in ascending order below:

20. Sevilla (£570.51m)

19. Borussia Dortmund (£628.97m)

18. Everton (£662.65m)

17. Bayern Munich (£669.2m)

16. Napoli (£733.05m)

15. Tottenham Hotspur (£735.17m)

14. AC Milan (£803.55m)

13. AS Roma (£824.27m)

12. AS Monaco (£826.34m)

11. Arsenal (£838.48m)

10. Inter Milan (£917.61m)

9. Atletico Madrid (£981.72m)

8. Liverpool (£986.18m)

7. Real Madrid (£1.05bn)

6. Paris Saint-Germain (£1.19bn)

5. Manchester United (£1.24bn)

4. Juventus (£1.3bn)

3. Barcelona (£1.38bn)

2. Chelsea (£1.43bn)

1. Manchester City (£1.53bn)

