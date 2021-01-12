Stone Cold Steve Austin was better than The Rock, according to a poll we ran on our WWE Twitter account.

The two WWF/WWE legends are widely considered to be two of the greatest wrestlers in the history of the company and history of the sport.

Both are household names, loved by many, and will continue to be recognised all over the world for the rest of time. They are icons.

Part of WWE’s Attitude Era in the early 2000s, the pair were the face of the company. They enjoyed a number of exciting feuds at the top in a time some wrestling fans will say was the best era for wrestling.

Stone Cold and The Rock will always be compared, as both were in the company at the same time and were always battling each other to determine who was the better wrestler.

Epitomising their talent and ability, the two shared the ring and were the two involved in the main event of WrestleMania on three different occasions – The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Following a ‘flash poll’ we put up on our WWE Twitter account, a small pool of people voted on who they thought was better out of the two wrestling legends.

In the end, Stone Cold came out on top with 53% of the vote going in favour of The Texas Rattlesnake. A close finish – not much in it at all.

GiveMeSport’s Jordan Noble says…

It will always be close, and there are great cases for either side of the debate. However, I’m disagreeing with the poll – The Rock was better.

We’re talking about comparing the two greatest wrestlers of all time – it should and always will be debated.

I grew up watching WWE and would always be watching these two. I preferred The Rock at the time, and I think that influences my decision to this day.

For me, The Rock just edges it. His promos will always be more memorable and whenever I get to watch his matches back, I feel like that same seven-year-old in amazement of The People’s Champion.

