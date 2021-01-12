Liverpool may well have the world's most talented seven-year-old footballer in their academy.

Arat Hosseini, to put it simply, is an extraordinary talent.

The youngster was born in Iran but, per the Liverpool Echo, he moved to Liverpool at the age of five.

He has gone viral numerous times in the past few years as his skills with a football have been shared to the world.

In fact, he's already earned an incredibly huge following.

His Instagram account, which is run by his father, has already amassed an absolutely ridiculous 4.6 million followers.

Among those that follow him include boxer Anthony Joshua and Man United legend Rio Ferdinand.

Videos of him humiliating youngsters with his skills are posted frequently on his account.

It's absolutely laughable how good he is for his age. It's no wonder he has such a massive following on social media.

Given his play style, it's understandable that he's been dubbed 'little Lionel Messi'.

The Iranian is currently on the books at Liverpool but he's a Barcelona fan whose dream it is to feature for the Catalan club.

Hosseini considers Messi as his idol and the Argentine has actually taken note of the youngster's skills.

After seeing one of his videos, per the Liverpool Echo, Messi said he had 'a lot of class' and described him as 'awesome'.

Arat's father, Mohammed, spoke to FIFA about his son last year.

He revealed that one of Arat's goals is to become the very best player in the world.

“Arat wants to be the best player in the world," he started.

"I’m sure he’ll become a great player. He’s very talented and self-motivated. It’s a long journey and we’ll maintain our focus to achieve our goal. He’ll be the youngest player to appear at the World Cup.

"We’re thinking about the future and the steps we can take. Nothing will stop us. Arat loves school and football.

"He’s currently training with the Liverpool FC Academy and wants to be the best player in the world. So I’m doing all I can to help him."

Arat Hosseini: remember the name. The seven-year-old has a very, very big future ahead of him.

News Now - Sport News