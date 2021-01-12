Sheffield Wednesday manager news: 53-year-old applies for vacant job

Strangely enough, amid all the chaos this season, Sheffield Wednesday have found a relative sense of calm of late.

Unbeaten in five games across all competitions, Alan Nixon recently reported Dejphon Chansiri was taking his time when it comes to appointing a third manager of the campaign.

Now, according to the Yorkshire Examiner, a potential candidate has taken matters into his own hands and applied for the job himself.

1 of 15 Who has won more Champions League titles? Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi

They claim former Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook has put himself forward for the vacant Hillsborough post.

Indeed, the 53-year-old is believed to be one of a number of managers across the footballing globe to have expressed an interest, such is the lure of the Wednesday job.

As it stands, however, current U18 Andy Holdsworth will take charge of the club's trip to Coventry City on Saturday ahead of a crunch home game with Wycombe Wanderers the following Tuesday.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Chansiri is right to take his time here after watching the Tony Pulis experiment go spectacularly wrong so quickly, though Cook's application is an interesting development.

A proven firefighter in the Championship after bravely keeping Wigan up (prior to their points deduction) in difficult circumstances, the former Portsmouth boss does look well-suited to the situation Wednesday currently find themselves in.

Pulis himself suggested the club's current crop of players was 'probably' the 'most disjointed' he'd ever come across in his career so any manager would likely have their work cut out for them in trying to build something.

In Cook, they could potentially be appointing someone who's proven himself as a unifying figure.

News Now - Sport News