In 2001, The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin competed in the main event of WrestleMania X-Seven for the WWF Championship.

Three days before the 17th instalment of the WrestleMania event, a promo aired covering the main event of ‘Mania – a WWF Championship match between the two wrestling icons.

Produced almost 20 years ago, it is still considered to be one of the best promos ever created for a fight in the history of WWE.

Many fans across the world will remember the fight and the build-up for the showdown, but who remembers just how good the promo was?

Backed by track ‘My Way’ by Limp Bizkit, the promo brings everything fans could ask for, building excitement and intensity to the upcoming fight.

Over four minutes long, the promo captures all the previous encounters including their previous WrestleMania fight (at ‘Mania XV) as well as the months leading up to the match.

Stone Cold’s wife Deborah played her part in the feud after WWE chairman Vince McMahon ordered her to be The Rock’s manager – to the dismay of both The Rock and The Rattlesnake.

As The Rock never wanted Deborah to be his manager, he took a stance and refused responsibility for any harm caused to Stone Cold’s wife.

Obviously, this made Austin dislike The Rock even more, giving him more incentive to be victorious in the ring at ‘Mania.

At the end of the year 2000, The Texas Rattlesnake returned to a WWE ring following his neck surgery – 12 months away – to set up an epic encounter, going toe-to-toe with The People’s Champion.

The big occasion, described by some as the greatest ‘Mania of all time – WrestleMania 17 – had over 60,000 wrestling fans who made their way to the Astrodome in Houston, Texas to see Austin in his home state battle The Rock.

Described as one of WWE’s greatest-ever matches, the showdown between the two wrestling legends didn’t disappoint fans in the stadium as well as across the world.

As we all know and remember, the end of the fight was controversial and spectacular, with Stone Cold hitting The Rock with a steel chair 16 times before pinning him to claim the WWF Championship.

