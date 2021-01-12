West Brom transfer news: Wage issue likely to come up amid January plans

Whichever way you look at it, West Bromwich Albion are up against it at the moment.

While Sam Allardyce is usually a guarantee of Premier League survival, the 66-year-old certainly has his work cut out at The Hawthorns, with the Baggies the league's third-lowest scorers and out in front as the leakiest defence.

Indeed, the former England boss has also spoken of the problems Brexit has thrown up when trying to add to his squad, so things look difficult at the moment.

Speaking on the rumour linking West Brom with a move for Rennes star Clement Grenier, The Sun's Alan Nixon has hinted at another potential issue the club may face.

Replying to a fan's question on Twitter, Nixon revealed a move for the player was 'possible' but a potential drop in wages should the club go down is a hurdle they most negotiate around.

Alarmingly, Nixon hinted that issue is likely to come up with any signing given the position West Brom find themselves in.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

The idea of offering players a big incentive in order to join the club's battle to beat the drop - much as they did with Allardyce - has been something discussed by Dean Jones on the Touchline Talk Podcast.

Indeed, that seems like the best way of convincing players to move mid-season, as well as protecting West Brom's money long-term. Paying a one-off bonus if they stay up is surely more preferable than being stuck with a Premier League contract in the event of relegation.

Only Matheus Pereira has averaged more key passes per game (2 to 1.4 via WhoScored) in the club's squad this season and his 1.2 shots over the same period would see Grenier rank fourth, potentially giving them another source of firepower.

With two goals and an assist this season, he's amassed more goal involvements than any West Brom midfielder outside of Pereira and, given the paucity of them in the Baggies' squad, perhaps he could help compensate for the lack of a prolific forward.

If they can find the right payment structure, the Frenchman would appear to be a useful addition.

