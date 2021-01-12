Sunderland takeover news: Major change could happen soon

As Jonathan Wilson noted, Sunderland's latest 1-1 draw feels like the same old story once again.

Indeed, it's a familiar result for the Black Cats, having amassed 12 draws at one apiece since the start of the 2019/20 campaign, proving indicative of their struggles to get out of League One.

So, you could forgive any supporter for feeling a little underwhelmed at the very least.

However, according to reports from The Times, there could be some excitement on Wearside soon.

They claim that there is a belief Kyril Louis-Dreyfus could complete a £30m takeover of the club by the time Sunderland next take to the pitch.

The 23-year-old is reportedly set to finalise buying a 59% stake in the club with the recent draw against Hull City likely being Stewart Donald's final home game in ownership.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

In a season that has provided such little excitement for the Sunderland fans watching from home, this is a major boost.

Clearly, the Donald era goes to show that a takeover does not guarantee success but a fresh start with new appointments at manager and sporting director level should hopefully give this long-suffering fanbase some renewed optimism.

Perhaps the change in ownership will also open up the chance to strengthen in the January transfer window too. While Dreyfus isn't expected to spend like an oligarch, League One is looking fairly tight this year, with Sunderland still in play-off contention at worst.

If they can get some signings in quickly, January could be a huge month for the club.

