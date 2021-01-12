Jose Mourinho is always good value for money in press conferences.

It's a fact that the world of English football has been acutely aware of ever since Mourinho's first day at Chelsea in the summer of 2004, famously declaring that he was the 'Special One'.

Since then, we've seen the Portuguese coach produce other iconic moments ranging from analogies about eggs to calling Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger a 'specialist in failure'.

Mourinho's legendary pressers

So, yes, as much as Mourinho does look as though he'd rather watch paint dry when he sits in front of the press, you can at least be guaranteed a few quotables when he opens his mouth.

And nothing has changed in that respect since Mourinho left Chelsea for the second time, now plying his trade across London with Tottenham Hotspur via two and a half years at Old Trafford.

Truth be told, Mourinho seems to have lightened up with Amazon's 'All or Nothing' documentary appearing to confirm that the 57-year-old is enjoying life more than he did at Manchester United.

Mourinho playing up to Arsenal rivalry

However, that doesn't mean that Mourinho has lost his love for playing the pantomime villain, especially when it concerns matters surrounding Tottenham's bitter rivals: Arsenal.

Despite there once being a time where Mourinho dismissed any chance of managing Spurs, you wouldn't know it based on how easily he's slipped into the narrative of the North London Derby.

And that couldn't have been clearer than when Mourinho aimed a thinly-veiled dig at Arsenal exile Mesut Ozil during the press conference for Spurs' rearranged league clash with Fulham.

Mourinho takes aim at Ozil

The night before, Ozil was conducting a Twitter Q&A and when asked by a fan whether he'd rather play for Tottenham or retire, the World Cup winner replied: “Easy question. Retire!”

Naturally, putting that comment to Mourinho was too good of an opportunity to miss and the iconic coach didn't let us down with a brutal reply that made his feelings very clear.

Mourinho fired back by saying: "Who told him that Tottenham are interested in signing him?" You can check out the video of the brilliant moment down below:

Ozil's tough time

It's a pretty cutting comment when you consider Ozil hasn't even been included in Arsenal's 25-man Premier League squad this season and seems hellbent on securing a move away in January.

The 32-year-old has been linked with moves to DC United and Fenerbahce as his mega-money contract, making him the highest-earner at the club, runs towards its summer terminus.

And although it was never really in doubt that Tottenham wouldn't be in for Ozil, Mourinho couldn't have killed off that tiny possibility any better than with his best putdown of 2021 so far.

