Everton want former PL man valued at £9m also eyed by Arsenal

Steven Nzonzi is an experienced Premier League campaigner.

The France international, who has won 19 caps for his country, turned 32 in December and has made 195 appearances in the top-flight for Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City.

He departed England in 2015/16 to join Spanish side Sevilla but has endured something of a nomadic career since.

Indeed, he joined Roma in 2018/19 and has then gone on loan to both Galatasaray and Rennes.

However, it now appears that he could be on the move again.

The midfielder was meant to stay with Rennes until 2022 but Foot Mercato reports that talks are set to begin so that the French club can send him back to Italy.

Then there is the potential of him making another move, with Everton touted with an interest in the player.

Arsenal are always said to be keeping abreast of the situation, with the January transfer window now open.

It remains to be seen if Nzonzi will return to Roma in time to be sold this month, and this may be a deal that has to wait until the summer.

He has made 17 appearances in Ligue 1 this season, scoring once and laying on an assist, and is valued at £9m by Transfermarkt.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

He may be a World Cup winner but this doesn’t exactly strike us as a logical move for Everton or Arsenal.

Nzonzi is certainly experienced, and he has been around the block more than a few times, but one has to wonder whether there is any logic at all in bringing in a player who is approaching the twilight of his career.

Everton could do with a properly vicious defensive midfielder - they have a number of playmakers as opposed to properly tough-tackling midfielders - and Nzonzi is exactly that but they should be looking for a player who is younger, with a higher ceiling.

The same goes for the Gunners.

Both clubs should leave Nzonzi well alone and move on to separate targets.

