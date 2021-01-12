Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor are gearing up for their massive Fight Island rematch on January 23.

The pair first fought each other way back in 2014, with McGregor making light work of Poirier.

'The Diamond' lasted just 106 seconds on that occasion, but a lot has changed in the years since that defeat.

Poirier has matured as a fighter and looks a real threat to McGregor this time around.

It promises to be a scintillating clash in Abu Dhabi with both men looking in incredible shape in the lead up.

Both McGregor and Poirier are required to self-isolate upon arrival in the Emirates but that hasn't stopped Poirier working on his fitness.

In fact, he has designed a brutal work out plan that he can do from the comfort of his hotel room.

You can see the routine in the Tweet below:

Anyone else get tired just reading that?

For Poirier, the January clash represents a chance at redemption and could catapult him into the running for title fights.

With Dana White consistently hinting that the winner of the Fight Island match will be 'next in line' for a title, the bout has taken on added significance.

You can be sure that most UFC fans will be dreaming of a McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov rematch - should he be coaxed out of retirement - but Poirier can put a spanner in those works if he claims victory over 'Notorious'.

However, with McGregor looking more determined than he ever has, Poirier goes into the Abu Dhabi bout as the overwhelming underdog.

McGregor's last fight lasted just 40 seconds, as he dominated Donald Cerrone to claim a straightforward win in 2020.

He will be aiming for a similar sort of performance when he faces Poirier and has already promised the UFC world an MMA 'masterpiece'.

Either way, you can be sure it'll be a more competitive fight than the last and we simply can't wait.

