WWE were forced to rip up the script for RAW at the eleventh hour when Drew McIntyre tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday afternoon.

He was set to have a match with Randy Orton in the main event but instead will spend the next two weeks in isolation.

Given the champ will miss a substantial chunk of the month, plans might have to change for the Royal Rumble too.

He's set to face Goldberg and as of now, that is still on, but WWE might be forced to change things once again. Only time will tell.

The fact that McIntyre has caught coronavirus emphasises just how dangerous the current pandemic situation is.

If someone as fit, strong and healthy as the WWE Champion can get it, then any of us can and understandably, fans were worried about his welfare when the news was first announced.

Thankfully, Drew made an appearance - via satellite - on RAW and addressed his diagnoses while also confirming that he doesn't currently have any symptoms of the virus.

"Alright, WWE Universe. Now I wish I could've been there with y'all tonight in the ThunderDome, but unfortunately, as I'm sure you've heard already, I tested positive for COVID-19," McIntyre said.

"Now I'm one of the fortunate ones with no symptoms but I assure you, COVID should not be taken lightly.

"Don't think you can't catch it because you can. If it can happen to me it can happen to anybody and the only way we're going to be able to stop this thing is by working together.

"So please... wear your mask, follow social distancing guidelines. It's not just to protect you, it's to protect everyone and their loved ones. I'll see you all really, really soon, but until then - stay safe."

His message is clear - anyone can catch coronavirus and we should all be doing our part to stop the spread.

1 of 20 Who won the 2020 Royal Rumble? Roman Reigns Drew McIntyre Seth Rollins Kevin Owens

We hope that McIntyre stays healthy throughout his isolation period and returns to WWE in time to work the Royal Rumble.

News Now - Sport News