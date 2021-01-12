Leeds told exactly what they need to pay to sign 6ft 3in ace

Leeds United endured an outright humiliation at the weekend.

While Marcelo Bielsa’s men have drawn plenty of plaudits for their playing style in recent weeks, they faced Crawley Town in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

In a clash between a Premier League side and a League Two outfit, there should have been only one victor, but instead, Crawley ran out comfortable 3-0 winners.

It sealed their progress to the fourth round, where they will face Championship side AFC Bournemouth.

It was Leeds’ second 3-0 defeat in as many games, as they were also thumped by Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, and it seems they are taking steps to beef up their defence.

Football Insider reports that the club are interested in Ipswich Town centre-back Elkan Baggott.

Baggott is just 18 and is an Indonesia U19 international, even making his senior debut in the EFL Trophy win over Gillingham earlier this season.

A 6ft 3in defender, Baggott has rejected the offer of a professional contract at the club and both Leeds and West Ham United are interested in doing a deal to bring him to the Premier League.

Were they to try to sign him this month, they would have to pay between £150,000 and £300,000 in compensatory fees, making him an attractive prospect.

West Ham have signed Frederik Alves Ibsen this month and are interested in another potential swoop for a defender with a bright future.

Leeds have a number of injury problems in the first-team; both Diego Llorente and Robin Koch are injured, though it remains to be seen whether Baggott would go straight into Marcelo Bielsa’s first-team or the U23s.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is an interesting one.

Leeds are now a Premier League club and they have plenty of resources at their disposal.

Thus, a deal for a youngster that would only cost a compensation fee has to be attractive for the club in the January window.

Baggott is clearly a promising talent, having won international honours at youth level and also having made his debut for Ipswich already.

Whether he makes the grade at Elland Road or not, it is realistic to expect Leeds to make a profit if he doesn’t; they should get this done.

