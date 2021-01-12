"Would be a bargain" - Spurs backed to seal £40m swoop for "quality" man

Tottenham Hotspur strolled to victory at the weekend.

Spurs faced Marine in one of the biggest FA Cup mismatches of recent times and it is little surprise that they ran out comfortable winners.

Indeed, their opponents play in the eighth tier of English football and were easy pickings for the experience and guile of Jose Mourinho’s men.

Spurs ultimately won 5-0, with Carlos Vinicius netting a hat-trick, as the club sealed safe passage into the fourth round, where they will travel to Wycombe Wanderers.

Vinicius has made a habit of impressing in cameo appearances, scoring six goals in his nine appearances in all competitions.

Three of those came in five Europa League games, and he has helped to ease the burden on Harry Kane, who did not even travel to the game against non-league opposition.

Spurs brought him in on an initial loan deal from Benfica but they hold the option to make the deal permanent for just over £40m come the end of the season.

And Noel Whelan, the former Premier League star, believes that such a deal is a no-brainer for the north London club.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “I think so (they’ll sign him).

“You can see the quality of his finishes. He’s in the right place at the right time. He’s a player that is going to take the load off Harry Kane and if you keep hold of him he’s only going to get better.

“He’s 25, £40million would be a bargain. You’re not going to get too many players of that kind of quality who are going to improve and impress at Tottenham Hotspur for that kind of money.

“I don’t think he’s doing himself any harm especially with yesterday’s performance.

“If he’s a good character in and around the changing room, which it looks like he is, he doesn’t look like he’s a handful, he looks very professional.

“I think Jose Mourinho will be all over that in the summertime to try and make it permanent.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Vinicius has shown exactly the right attitude to get himself signed.

He has regularly stepped in for Kane and has grabbed his opportunities with both hands.

Now, one could say that Marine were lambs to the slaughter and, to a degree, they were, but a team can only beat what is put in front of them.

Vinicius did exactly that, netting two tap-ins and a genuinely brilliant, looping finish into the top corner.

Spurs have the resources required to get Vinicius snapped up – at £40m, he could prove invaluable in terms of the burden he eases on Kane.

