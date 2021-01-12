Olivier Giroud has been terrific since joining the Premier League.

The Frenchman joined England's top tier in 2012, signing for Arsenal from Montpellier for £9.6 million.

He went on to have a great career for the Gunners, scoring 105 times in 253 games.

During his spell, he helped Arsenal to three FA Cup titles and three Community Shield triumphs.

His time at Arsenal ended in 2017, where he joined Chelsea.

He's been impressive at Chelsea, too.

The Frenchman has notched 37 goals in 104 games so far for the Blues, including nine in 16 games this campaign.

However, his numbers don't tell the full story.

It can be argued that Giroud has been underappreciated during his time at both Arsenal and Chelsea.

At the Gunners, Giroud lost his place as a regular starter towards the end of his spell and was allowed to join a direct rival in Chelsea.

And now, at Chelsea, the Frenchman often finds himself on the bench despite scoring almost every time he starts.

There is an argument that he is underrated. In fact, he may well be the most underrated player in Premier League history.

And a video has been posted by Sky Sports which highlights that case.

Giroud has scored some absolutely outrageous goals in his Premier League career, which have been compiled into one video.

What a player Giroud has been over the last decade.

It's just a shame that the Frenchman, who has 105 caps for his country, hasn't been given the appreciation he deserves in England.

There really isn't much he can't do. He scores goals, is good in the air, strong and has good technical ability. The only area he lacks in is pace.

Sky Sports posed the question whether he is the most underrated Premier League player in history and many agreed with that statement.

View some of the reaction below:

Joe Cole has also expressed his belief in the past that Giroud is underrated.

Speaking after Giroud's performance against Rennes in November, Cole said, per talkSPORT: “I think he’s one of the Premier League’s most underrated players, he consistently performs whether it be for Arsenal or Chelsea.

“It’s not just moments like today such as getting the winning goal, it’s his general demeanour around the place, he’s a good player in the dressing room.

“There’s a reason why Didier Deschamps relies on him for France."

It's about time Giroud got the credit he deserves.

