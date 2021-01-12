Loris Karius has been on an emotional rollercoaster since the 2018 Champions League final.

While there's no denying the German's performance in the 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid was dreadful, his decline at Liverpool was even more jarring than some fans might recall.

Besides, it's a fallacy to claim that Karius was in any way having a poor 2017/18 campaign and most would agree that he was a marked improvement on the ever-inconsistent Simon Mignolet.

Karius' Liverpool decline

Manager Jurgen Klopp had, after all, been a fan since day one, calling the former Mainz shot-stopper 'outstanding' after making his Liverpool debut in the League Cup, according to Goal.

But that inexplicable throw into the path of Karim Benzema and butterfingers for Gareth Bale's long-shot seemed to rip the confidence out of Karius, who broke down in tears, within an instant.

Karius is still on the books at Anfield, but hasn't played a competitive fixture for the club since Kiev and looked dreadfully shaky during his pre-season outings later that summer.

Loans away from Liverpool

Since then, the 27-year-old has spent two seasons out on loan at Besiktas with mixed results, but was even optimistic at one stage that he would play for the Reds once again.

Sadly, though, any likelihood of that happening seemed to be eradicated in the summer when Karius was shoveled out on loan again, returning to Germany after four years with Union Berlin.

Now, for many fans, that's where the trail goes cold because to say that little has been said about Karius' return to the Bundesliga would be a massive understatement - and there's a reason for that.

Karius at Union Berlin

It gives us no pleasure at all to say that Karius' career seems to have hit rock bottom back in Germany with reports going as far as claiming that the goalkeeper could be sent back to Anfield.

In fact, Karius has only actually made one appearance for Union Berlin so far this season, playing second fiddle to Andreas Luthe and being forced to watch on from the bench for 12 matches.

And Karius' only start of the 2020/21 campaign wasn't exactly impressive with the Liverpool loanee shipping three goals as Union Berlin crashed out of the DFB-Pokal against second-tier Paderborn.

That's not to mention that German publication Kicker, per the Daily Mail, were reporting that Karius' loan spell could be cut short around Christmas.

Inevitable Liverpool exit

So far, little has transpired on that front, but with 18 months left on his Liverpool contract, you have to wonder whether the Reds will seek a more permanent resolution whenever he returns.

Besides, it makes sense that Karius will be best equipped to dispell the demons of that night in Kiev by leaving Liverpool for good and there's plenty of time to turn his career around at age 27.

