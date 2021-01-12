Man Utd battling Real Madrid for 17 y/o Austrian wonderkid in January

Manchester United are well and truly in the title race.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are currently second, level on points with leaders Liverpool and only behind on goal difference.

A win over Burnley in midweek would see them go three points clear at the top.

It is little surprise, then, that they are being linked with potential January signings now that the transfer window is open.

And it appears they are casting their net far and wide as they look to strengthen both their first-team and their youth ranks.

Sport Witness carries a report from Defensa Central claiming that the Red Devils are eyeing Yusuf Demir, a 17-year-old midfielder who currently plays for Rapid Vienna.

Real Madrid are also interested in a swoop, but the report states that United have a stronger interest and have opened talks with the player’s entourage.

They have yet to make a firm bid but their interest seems to be advanced in comparison with the Spanish club.

The teenager has already made a total of 23 appearances for Rapid, scoring four goals, and has also been capped at Austria U21 level.

A versatile talent, Demir can play in attacking midfield, on either wing, or as a central striker.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is exciting.

Demir is clearly a talent and he has also been linked with Barcelona in the past, as he continues to shine.

To progress through Austria’s youth ranks so quickly, and to already be a fixture in the Rapid Vienna starting XI, takes some genuine talent.

Of course, he wouldn’t necessarily bolster the first-team ranks at United straight away but this is a player who could slot straight into the U23s and develop.

Getting ahead of their rivals now makes sense; it seems a rocket has been strapped to Demir’s back, and superstardom may well beckon.

