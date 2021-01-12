Aston Villa have been the Premier League's surprise package during the 2020/21 campaign.

Dean Smith's side were on the verge of relegation last season, but survived by the skin of their teeth on the final day.

Since then, Villa have gone from strength to strength, with the club's acquisitions in the transfer window last summer galvanising the team.

Ollie Watkins, Matty Cash, Emiliano Martinez and Bertrand Traore have all helped take the Villains to a new level in 2020/21.

Of course, many of those who helped keep Villa in the Premier League last season have been at the very top of their game as well, most notably club captain Jack Grealish.

But while Grealish has been the name in the spotlight, another member of the squad from 2019/20 has also been going about his business in a world-class manner this campaign.

His name? Ezri Konsa, with the 23-year-old centre-back's stellar performances going slightly under the radar.

The former Brentford man has been the hallmark of consistency alongside Tyrone Mings and has even chipped in with two goals during his 13 Premier League appearances.

He's also the holder of a quite astonishing record across Europe's top five league so far in 2020/21.

Konsa is the only defender (with 10+ appearances) across the quintet of divisions to not be dribbled past once.

Who needs Virgil van Dijk when you've got Konsa, eh?

That was, of course, a joke, but the Villa man's impressive record suggests that he is one of the best centre-backs around right now.

With England not exactly spoilt for choice in the department heading into this summer's Euro 2020 tournament, Gareth Southgate may want to consider handing an opportunity to Konsa.

If Mings is worthy of a spot in the Three Lions' squad, then why not Konsa, the man who's outperformed him this season?

